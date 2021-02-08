KX Conversation: John Weeda, director of the North Dakota Transmission Authority, on the future of coal

In our Feb. 8 edition of KX Conversation, John Weeda, the director of the North Dakota Transmission Authority, joined us to discuss the future of coal.

Coal Creek Station is slated to close in 2022, but carbon capture technology could play a role in saving the plant and saving jobs. We asked Weeda to walk us through how that would look, and if he’s optimistic the plant will stay open.

Also, join us tonight on KX News at 10 for Part 2 of “The Case For Coal.” Josh Meny will take us even deeper into the subject of carbon capture, and the fate of Coal Creek Station.

