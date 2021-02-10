KX Conversation: Kerry Dockter, president of the Independent Beef Association of North Dakota

Kerry Dockter, the president of the Independent Beef Association of North Dakota, joined our Feb. 10 edition of KX Conversation to discuss I-BAND’s support of House Bill 1487.

The bill would make the $1 state beef checkoff that was implemented in the 2015 legislative session voluntary. There was support for this bill statewide, but the House Ag Committee voted it down 11-2.

We asked Dockter why he thinks that is, and also discussed House Bill 1475 and its correlation to showcasing North Dakota born, raised and processed beef.

That bill is still alive.

