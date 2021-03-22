KX Conversation: Kirsten Baesler on 2021-22 academic year priorities

Spring is almost here and soon will be the end of the school year.

Then, before you know it, the 2021-22 academic year will be here.

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler joined us for our March 22 edition of KX Conversation to talk about the priorities for the next academic year.

Not too long ago, Baesler stood before state lawmakers with a list of proposals. One of them for this school year is extending it until June, and beginning the new year in August. We asked her if there are any developments in that proposal.

And, according to data from the Department of Public Instruction, 1/4 of our state’s students at grade level last year are now performing below grade level.

We know that March 14 has come and gone — that was the deadline for students to fill out a survey, regarding their experience in schools the past year. We asked what the feedback is so far, and more.

