KX Conversation: Kylie Oversen, chairwoman of Dem-NPL responds to State of the State address

Following Gov. Doug Burgum’s 2021 State of the State address, Democratic-NPL Chairwoman Kylie Oversen joined KX Conversation to respond.
Oversen discussed her biggest take-aways, the $1.25 billion bonding proposal from the Legacy Fund, the Democratic party’s biggest concerns and more.
