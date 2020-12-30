KX Conversation: Lieutenant Mike Hanel with the Dickinson Police Department

Lt. Mike Hanel, the Southwest Tactical Team Commander with the Dickinson Police Department, joined our KX Conversation on Dec. 29 to discuss a recent community alert that went out in the Dickinson area regarding overdoses.

On Dec. 18, a community alert was issued regarding overdoses stemming from counterfeit medication.

Hanel said there was a significant increase in fatal and near-fatal overdoses, which prompted this alert.

He said anyone with information related to these illicit substances is asked to provide that information to their local law enforcement agencies or anonymously to the Badlands Crime Stoppers tip line by texting 701-840-6108, calling 701-456-7754 or by submitting the information via the website located at https://www.dickinsonpd.com/crimestoppers.