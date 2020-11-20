KX Conversation: Major Nelson De La Vergne discusses COVID-19’s effects on the Salvation Army

On Nov. 19’s edition of KX Conversation, Salvation Army Major Nelson De La Vergne joined us to discuss the toll the pandemic is having on the Salvation Army and bell-ringing.
He also shares how the Salvation Army helps all year long, and not just around Christmastime.
