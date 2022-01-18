KX Conversation: Mandan Pitch Challenge

For our January 18th KX Conversation, we spoke with City of Mandan Business Development & Communications Director Ellen Huber about the annual Mandan Pitch Challenge. According to Huber, the goal of the challenge is to assist start-up businesses “in fine-tuning their ideas toward securing investment and financing to advance from concept to launch, from early-stage to profitability.”

