KX Conversation: Mike Zimmer with the Men's Winter Refuge in Minot

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

In our Feb. 5 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Mike Zimmer, the executive director of the Men’s Winter Refuge in Minot.

A wind chill warning just took effect in Minot and lasts until Tuesday.

We discussed the homeless shelter, and why it’s so essential on days like this.

We also touched on how busy they’ve been this winter, if more needs to be done to meet the needs for Minot’s homeless and the other services offered.

