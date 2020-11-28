KX Conversation: Mindfulness Educator & Occupational Therapist Heidi Woods on mental health concerns

Mindfulness Education and Occupational Therapist Heidi Woods joined Nov. 27’s KX Conversation to discuss the importance of mental health around the holidays, especially now during a pandemic.
Woods mentions mental health concerns among youth, things we can all do leading up to holiday breaks to help and more.
See More
- KX Conversation: Ebonie Siemer, a traveling nurse from Florida working in a Bismarck hospital
- KX Conversation: How will Black Friday look at our local malls?
- KX Conversation: Dr. Stephen McDonough discusses the state’s deadliest month of the pandemic so far