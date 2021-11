Edison Elementary held its second annual Veteran's Day Parade to honor local veterans for their service to our country.

The annual Veteran's Day music program was canceled last year due to COVID restrictions so a few teachers came up with the idea of the parade ... and it stuck.

"I think it's important for us to, first of all, emphasize the importance of veterans and their families and the sacrifices that they make, you know, for our country," said Dale Roed, principal of Edison Elementary. "And to instill in our students, that same, you know that same feeling."