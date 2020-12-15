KX Conversation: North Dakota elector Bob Wefald

Bob Wefald, one of North Dakota’s three electors, joined KX Conversation on Dec. 14, after casting his votes for president and vice president.

Trump and Pence won the popular vote in North Dakota’s general election in November. All three members of the Electoral College each signed documents verifying their votes for Donald Trump and Mike Pence, including Wefald.

He said he was honored to be part of “this historic occasion, where our Constitution works today.”

See More