KX Conversation: North Dakota Farm Bureau lawyer on zoning ordinances

On our Feb. 24 edition of KX Conversation, we dove into a topic you probably don’t think about very often…zoning ordinances.

But it’s a topic that matters a lot to the ag community.

Tyler Leverington, a lawyer for the North Dakota Farm Bureau, joined us.

He says the Farm Bureau is praising a ruling in the state Supreme Court, which says an ag company should have been approved to build an animal feeding operation.

He discussed why this is seen as a victory for ranchers in our state and if this Supreme Court decision set a precedent to make things easier for ranchers to get permitted going forward.

