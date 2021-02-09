KX Conversation: Our own Josh Meny and the process of reporting his Case for Coal series

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KX News Good Day Dakota Co-anchor and Reporter, Josh Meny, was featured on our Feb. 9 edition of KX Conversation to discuss his special reports that explored a new technology that could allow coal-fired plants to continue doing business while also capturing carbon emissions. 

Josh will discuss his takeaways after all the reporting he’s done on the debate over coal, how long he’s been working on these pieces and what he learned about the on-the-ground impact of the scheduled closure of Coal Creek Station.

The Case for Coal reports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Prom Dresses

Oil Trials

Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Josh Meny

'Frank' has been found! Viral search helps Bucs fan track down Chiefs cutout fan he sat next to at Super Bowl

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/9

Student Loan Debt

Tobacco Tax

Mental Health Instruction

App Monopolies

Online Poker

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/9

Frigid temps continue with a pattern shift ahead

ND Mom of the Year

NDC FEB 9

College Basketball

Class B basketball

Minot Basketball

Valentines Preps

Kenyatta McLeod

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News