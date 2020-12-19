KX Conversation: Our own Renée Cooper and the process of reporting her Barriers to Justice series

KX News Crime and Investigative Reporter, Renée Cooper, was featured on our Dec. 18 KX Conversation to discuss her week’s worth of special reports that dove into the history of the corrections system on tribal lands in North Dakota.
Renée spent months unraveling the complex web of barriers that leaves cases unsolved, and victims with nowhere to turn.
She’ll talk about the biggest surprise she learned along the way, the feedback she’s received and exactly how long she worked on these reports.
Barriers to Justice reports
- ‘Uniquely problematic in reservation communities’: The story of policing on tribal lands
- ‘That’s been a fight for 30 to 50 years’: Tribal citizens are forced to rely on the federal government for justice
- Behind the grim statistics for sexual violence on reservations
- The fight for representation: Tribal citizens are dealt systematic hurdles
- Justice for North Dakota’s Tribal Nations: The long journey so far, and what’s still ahead