KX Conversation: Our own Renée Cooper and the process of reporting her Barriers to Justice series

KX News Crime and Investigative Reporter, Renée Cooper, was featured on our Dec. 18 KX Conversation to discuss her week’s worth of special reports that dove into the history of the corrections system on tribal lands in North Dakota.

Renée spent months unraveling the complex web of barriers that leaves cases unsolved, and victims with nowhere to turn.

She’ll talk about the biggest surprise she learned along the way, the feedback she’s received and exactly how long she worked on these reports.

Barriers to Justice reports