KX Conversation: Political science professor Jason Matthews

Jason Matthews, a political science professor at Bismarck State College, joined our KX Conversation on Jan. 22 to discuss the Capitol riots, the new legislative session and more.
Some topics we discussed are if he believes the aftermath of the Capitol riots will be a historical marker decades from now, and the most interesting storyline he’s following at the State Capitol so far in this new legislative session.
