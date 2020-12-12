Coronavirus
KX Conversation: Quarantine Buddy, a website meant to connect people, fight loneliness during the pandemic

Jordyn Goldzweig, Quarantine Buddy co-founder, joined KX Conversation on Dec. 11 to discuss the new website and what its purpose is.

Goldzweig, a senior at Cornell University, says Quarantine Buddy, or QBuddy, is a website that helps people from all over the world meet new people virtually during the pandemic. She said they match people based on their interests and what they look for in a “buddy.”

She said she thinks the need is huge right now.

