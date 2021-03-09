KX Conversation: Rep. Kelly Armstrong on HR 1

Local News


North Dakota is the only state in the country that does not require people to register to vote.
Our guest for our March 9 edition of KX Conversation wants to make sure it stays that way.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong told us about an amendment he got included in the bill known as HR 1.

“We just took the language that existed in the 1993 bill [Voter Registration Act] and added it to HR 1, because right now there’s only one state in the country that doesn’t have voter registration and that’s North Dakota,” he said.

He also said, in his opinion, HR 1 is not a good bill and he voted against it. It passed through, on a mostly party-line vote. We discussed why he opposed it.

He also said he believes North Dakota’s election system is a good model for other states.

