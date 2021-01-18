KX Conversation: Rep. Kelly Armstrong on the House’s second impeachment of Trump

North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong joined KX Conversation on Jan. 18 to discuss the House’s second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Armstrong voted against charging Trump with inciting an insurrection, saying, “I’m going to vote against impeachment, and that’s gonna give me credibility at home with my base. You’re gonna vote for impeachment, and that’s gonna give you credibility with your base. It’s easy to point at me and blame me. It’s easy for me to point at you and blame you. But on January 21st, we’re all going to be back here. So use that credibility. Go back and talk some hard truths to your people. I’m going to do it.”

We asked what “hard truths” he wants to share with North Dakotans, and how hopeful he is to be able to work with incoming President Joe Biden.

