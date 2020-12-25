KX Conversation: Santa Claus!

Santa Claus joined KX Conversation on his busiest day of the year to tell us all about what he does on Christmas Eve.

From delivering toys, to wearing some new, very “specialized” masks so he and his elves are not at risk of spreading anything, to sharing his favorite type of cookie with us (hint: they all are!), Santa has a pretty busy evening ahead.

His last message to viewers before heading back to the North Pole to get ready for the night ahead?

“What we need to do now, is we need to all get together, pull ourselves together and love one another, more than ever before. This is the time for us to do that. And kids, we need you in bed by the time we get there. And we’re on our way! So make sure that you’re asleep…and we’ll see you tonight!”

Thanks, Santa!

See More