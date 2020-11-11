KX Conversation: Secretary of State Al Jaeger breaks down election results

On Nov. 10’s edition of KX Conversation, we sat down with Secretary of State Al Jaeger to discuss the election results, controversy about this year’s elections, David Andahl’s win in District 8 and more.
Jaeger has been the North Dakota Secretary of State for nearly 28 years.
