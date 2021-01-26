KX Conversation: Sen. Cramer on former President Trump’s impeachment trial

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer joined our Jan. 26 KX Conversation to talk about the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Earlier Tuesday, Cramer was sworn in for the trial. Trump is accused of provoking the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Cramer said he believes the trial is a waste of time. We discussed why, and more.

