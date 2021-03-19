KX Conversation: Sen. Cramer on the energy industry in North Dakota

There is perhaps no more contentious issue right now in politics than the energy grid and how it pertains to the discussion on climate change.

However, work is being done on the state and federal level to find a compromise, and make energy both cleaner and more sustainable.

So for our March 19 edition of KX Conversation, Sen. Kevin Cramer, who sits on the Environment and Public Works Committee, joined us.

We discussed how he and Sen. John Hoeven reintroduced legislation to extend the Refined Coal Tax Credit for another 10 years.

It would provide an incentive for coal-fired power plants to pre-treat coal to reduce harmful pollutants. We asked Cramer how this will help North Dakota.

We also discussed what Michael Regan, who Cramer voted to confirm as the EPA Administrator for the Biden Administration, did to earn his support.

See More