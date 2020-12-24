Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

KX Conversation: Sen. John Hoeven on COVID-19 stimulus bill

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Sen. John Hoeven joined KX Conversation on Dec. 23 to discuss the second COVID-19 stimulus bill Congress just passed.

President Donald Trump asked Congress to amend the bill, saying he wants $600 stimulus checks to be increased to $2,000.

Hoeven said he has an open mind to it, but that he’d “have to see exactly what needs to be done, in terms of changing that payment amount and what else would go into it.”

He also discussed how the bill included a one-year extension of a tax credit for the wind energy industry.

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Dr. Wynne on Mutations

Vaccines and Kids

Florida adopters rescue 20 golden retrievers from China slaughter

Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. Hoeven

NDR Fund Extension

Building Fee Waived

Vaccine Follow Up

Team RWB

The wind chill explained

Wednesday's Forecast: Relaxing wind and frigid temperatures

sacred pipe resource center

NDC DEC 23

WDA Wrestling

WDA Swimming

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Bottineau Caroling

Special wishes 4

Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories