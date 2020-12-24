KX Conversation: Sen. John Hoeven on COVID-19 stimulus bill

Sen. John Hoeven joined KX Conversation on Dec. 23 to discuss the second COVID-19 stimulus bill Congress just passed.

President Donald Trump asked Congress to amend the bill, saying he wants $600 stimulus checks to be increased to $2,000.

Hoeven said he has an open mind to it, but that he’d “have to see exactly what needs to be done, in terms of changing that payment amount and what else would go into it.”

He also discussed how the bill included a one-year extension of a tax credit for the wind energy industry.

See More