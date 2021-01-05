KX Conversation: Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner joined KX Conversation on Jan. 4 to discuss the start of the new legislative session, the governor’s mask mandate and more.
Wardner says he feels “optimistic” the session will happen without interruption. He also said there’s “no question” there will be some checks on Burgum’s executive orders.
