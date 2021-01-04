In this Dec. 31, 2020, KX Conversation, U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer talks about the holdup of a vote to boost direct stimulus payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000. Cramer also discusses the plan by some Republican lawmakers to contest the electoral college vote certification. He also touches on the latest economic relief package and how targeted funding will help North Dakotans.
KX Conversation: Sen. Kevin Cramer
