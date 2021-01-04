KX Conversation: Sen. Kevin Cramer

Senator Cramer talks about the plan by some Republican lawmakers to object the 2020 Electoral College certification

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Dec. 31, 2020, KX Conversation, U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer talks about the holdup of a vote to boost direct stimulus payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000. Cramer also discusses the plan by some Republican lawmakers to contest the electoral college vote certification. He also touches on the latest economic relief package and how targeted funding will help North Dakotans.

