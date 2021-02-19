KX Conversation: Sue Shirek, Chair of the North Dakota Coalition for Homeless People

Friday morning on Good Day Dakota, we explored the issue of homelessness in North Dakota and how people in our state are finding ways to help.

So for our Feb. 19 edition of KX Conversation, we wanted to go even deeper on the topic, with the Chair of the North Dakota Coalition for Homeless People, Sue Shirek.

Shirek suggested that because our state is so cold, people might underestimate how serious a problem homelessness is here. We asked her to elaborate on that, and what she believes the No. 1 solution for homelessness is.

