KX Conversation: Sue Shirek, Chair of the North Dakota Coalition for Homeless People

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Friday morning on Good Day Dakota, we explored the issue of homelessness in North Dakota and how people in our state are finding ways to help.

So for our Feb. 19 edition of KX Conversation, we wanted to go even deeper on the topic, with the Chair of the North Dakota Coalition for Homeless People, Sue Shirek.

Shirek suggested that because our state is so cold, people might underestimate how serious a problem homelessness is here. We asked her to elaborate on that, and what she believes the No. 1 solution for homelessness is.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Nutrition

Man OK after car launches off US-131, drops 40 feet

Cohoes students write to local veteran

KX Convo: Sue Shirek

Friday, February 19th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

New Helicopters

Help For Small Business

Watford Tattoos

Border Patrol Scam

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 2/19

Go Red

Transgender Bill Protest

Bonding Bills

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/19

Puppy dumped outside dog shelter

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/19

Your complete weekend forecast

FURRY FRIDAY FEB 19

NDC FEB 19

Homeless Update

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News