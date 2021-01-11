KX Conversation: Sue Skalicky of Humanities North Dakota

Sue Skalicky, the Program Coordinator at Humanities North Dakota, joined KX Conversation on Jan. 11 to discuss partisan politics that have caused a rift for many in this country.

We asked Skalicky about the call they’re issuing to our state’s citizens to rise to the challenge of our times and help keep our republic, their civics education classes and the topics being covered at their GameChanger Ideas Festival, that starts this week.

Humanities North Dakota describes itself as “North Dakota’s largest lifelong learning community.”

