KX Conversation: Tigirlily signs record deal

If you think you’ve had a good week, wait until you hear from our KX Conversation guests!

Joining us for our Feb. 26 edition are sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, who make up the country music duo Tigirlily.

They’re originally from Hazen and spent years playing and touring North Dakota. Now they’re in Nashville and got some big news this week.

Their latest single, called Somebody Does, wound up at No. 1 on the iTunes sales charts. Now, they signed a record deal with Monument Records, which is based in Nashville.

