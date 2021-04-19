KX Conversation: Traffic Engineer Stephen Joersz on the City of Minot’s Broadway Corridor Study

Beginning Monday, the City of Minot will host its second virtual open house on the Broadway Corridor Study.

There will also be live Q&A sessions May 5-6.

Stephen Joersz, the traffic engineer for the City of Minot, joined us for our April 19 edition of KX Conversation.

We discussed what people can do if they miss the open house and how much influence community comments will have on the final product.

The city also says construction is years away. We touched on if they have a “must start” deadline.

