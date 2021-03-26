KX Conversation: Trinity Health VP on opening vaccinations to everyone 16 and older

Trinity Health, on Friday, opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments to everyone age 16 and older.

Randy Schwan, the Vice President of Trinity Health in Minot, joined our March 26 edition of KX Conversation to talk about it.

Last we checked, more than 350,000 doses of the vaccine have been given out in the state. We discussed how busy the Trinity staff is with the process, and where Trinity stands in the COVID vaccination process now that it’s open to more people.

We also touched on what the vaccine represents to everyone on the frontlines, after how overwhelmed healthcare workers and hospitals were due to coronavirus back in the fall.

