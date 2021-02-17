KX Conversation: Vice President of Trinity on hospital’s changing COVID-19 policies

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

In our Feb. 17 edition of KX Conversation, the Vice President of Trinity Health in Minot, Randy Schwan, sits down with us to discuss the hospital’s changing COVID-19 policies.

About a week ago, Trinity’s policy was changed to once again allow hospital visitors in most cases. Schwan discusses what went into that decision.

We also asked about visitation for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and how morale is for frontline healthcare workers these days.

Schwan also touched on how there was a stretch in 2020 where Minot was considered the hardest hit in the country, and how hospital conditions are now compared to then.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Local News