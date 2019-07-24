KX-Coop Day kickoff!

More than one thousand people at the State Fair feasted on pancakes, sausage, milk, and juice – and they paid nothing.

KX-Coop Day kicked off with the traditional pancake and sausage breakfast near the Commercial Two building.

Workers from various co-ops around the state were joined by KX News staff to prepare and serve the meal.

Jim Olson talked with some of those who made it happen.

“What’s the key to a successful pancake breakfast?”

“Good syrup.”

“Really? That’s all I need?”

“Yep. That’s all you need.”

“Is this the only time of the year that you make pancakes?”

“No, I try to make them for my boys. But if I had a skillet this big they’d look a lot better.”

“I’ve been told the number one thing for a good pancake breakfast is good sausage. Is that true?”

“You are correct.”

“And is this good sausage?”

“This is awesome sausage.”

KX-Coop Day continues with special attractions at the big tent in the middle of the fairgrounds.