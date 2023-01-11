MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Commission on Aging says not only does it take a village to raise a child, but it also takes a village to care for our seniors.

The Minot Commission on Aging was established for senior citizens in the city and surrounding area in 1973.

The commission got its start serving senior citizens through Meals on Wheels out of church basements and has since grown into its own facility.

“We do about 350 meals out of here a day, and daily we probably do about 825 to 830 meals a day out in the seven counties,” said Minot Commission on Aging Executive Director, Roger Reich.

As simple as this service may seem, it is about more than just food delivery.

The volunteers that deliver food can also double as a wellness check, giving family and the client peace of mind.

“Sometimes that’s the only person that senior sees every day, is that volunteer coming to the house and checking on them. Seeing that they’re doing well, and so, not only a good nutritious meal but a friendly face too, going out there,” added Reich.

Volunteers’ days start bright and early, at 5 a.m., when they prepare the food for the day.

Although it can be a lot of work preparing meals for over 300 people, the kitchen volunteers spoke about how much they love the area, so much that many of them have been there for years, and look forward to more.

“All the friends you make coming in to eat. Everybody is happy, everybody wants somebody to talk to, to listen to, just to make them laugh and feel warm and welcomed,” stated Minot Commission of Aging Kitchen Manager, Jim Almond.

While many seniors choose to take part in Meals on Wheels, the Minot Commission on Aging also offers sit-down meals at their facility.

To show gratitude to the people at Minot Commission on Aging for all they do, KX News brought the team lunch.

Each month, we choose an agency to personally thank for what they do in our community.

The volunteers tell us the early mornings are well worth the smiles they get to see every day.