KX Gives Back: North Dakota Highway Patrol

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has a new class of recruits getting ready to hit the road.

The new recruits are learning the ins and outs of not only the North Dakota Highway Patrol team but also the family.

We caught up with the eight recruits as they were learning what it takes to wear the patrol uniform.

Each of them told us they have their own reason for deciding to join.

“I always heard great things about the Highway Patrol in North Dakota and hearing they’re a great family kind of community involvement of how we all work together,” said Kristina Anderson.

“I wanted to work for a very professional department that had a lot of good training and the North Dakota Highway Patrol is the one I picked,” said Stephen Horn.

Anderson is the only female recruit this time around.

While she is the only one in her class, she says it is great to have women in law enforcement.

“It’s positive role models, it’s important to have a woman kind of like roles of enforcement. So I’d say even being here with my class full of gentlemen, they’re all very supportive of me. But they always push me every day to be better and better and try and challenge me to be the best I can be possibly,” explained Anderson.

The recruits were learning how to use the Intoxilyzer 8000 which is used for people driving under the influence, what Sgt. Wade Kadrmas says is a vital part of the Vision Zero mission.

“Once that occurs then they’ll ask them to take a chemical test, whether it be breath or blood. Normally it’s going to be the breath test, and what they’re learning here today is how to administer that test,” said Kadrmas.

Kadrmas says they also have to learn the legal aspect of the tests.

“Those are things that they’re going to have to be able to testify to. Whether it’s at the administrative hearing or whether in court. You know, somebody decides to take their DUI charge to court they would have to testify,” said Kadrmas.

The Highway Patrol recruits are set to graduate from the academy on Feb. 12.

All of them have their assignments already of where they will be working.

The recruits were also the recipients of this months KX Gives Back.

Nikiya Carrero and cameraman Lane Henkins brought the eight recruits lunch, on us.

They got to sit with them and ask them what it’s been like training for a career as Highway Patrol.