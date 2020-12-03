KX Gives Back: The Mandan Fire Department & its four pairs of father-son duos

The Mandan Fire Department is keeping it all in the family, so to speak.

“They’re all like sons to us. So I think we all get along real good. And it’s just not the group of us, but it’s all the young guys that are on here that are all like sons to us,” shared Captain Bruce Beehler.

Family is the word used to describe the Mandan Fire Department, especially with four fathers on the team working right alongside their sons.

Like Bruce and Devin Beehler, who work different shifts but on one team.

“He comes on the day after I get off so working together is good. I usually give him his shift change over on what we did on our shift, what’s to be expected on his shift,” said Training Officer, Devin.

Growing up with their dads as firefighters, it came naturally as 3 out of the 4 sons were junior firefighters before taking it up as a career.

“To me, it’s something that’s secondhand. I’ve been around since I’ve been born. He’s been here ever since, always down here when he’s working and coming to visit him,” said Justin Kilen, a part-time firefighter.

Between the four pairs of father, sons here at Mandan Fire, they have 200 years of experience putting on this gear.

“Devin and Bruce are– that’s my brother-in-law and my nephew so they’ve all been here as long as we have. So it’s kind of one big family,” shared Captain Steven Kilen.

And even though they’re family, they’re also coworkers whose priority is saving lives.

“That’s where you get your best kind of input. If you’re doing something bad, he’s usually going to be more harder on me than kind of the other guys,” explained Carter Hanson, a firefighter and EMT.

“I don’t give him any special treatment. Like he said, I’m probably a little bit harder on him. But it’s like, I think it works great. I think we all work together as a unit,” said Officer Mike Hanson.

“You kind of get to know them on a personal level. So you know what they can and can’t do. It’s kind of fun to kind of sit back and let the young guys take care of it and do the job now that we’re getting a little older,” shared Captain Wayne Friesz.

The Mandan Fire Department has had a much busier year by responding to over 400 more calls than last year.

