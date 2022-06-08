MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Every month, KX News takes the time to thank local organizations.

This month, we visited the Trinity First Response team to learn what drives their passion for helping others.

The team responds to an average of 20 to 40 calls a day, which is more than 11,000 annually.

“Every call is somewhat different,” said Seth Knutson, the parademic captain. “You have the location, who you’re picking up, the types of injuries, the types of pain that people are feeling. It’s all different and you take it as you go.”

It’s safe to say that the Emergency Medical Services team wants to help others, which is also what got many of them started in the field.

“I saw an accident that was really bad,” said Meredith Gooding, an EMT. “And I just didn’t know, like I wanted to be able to help, but I didn’t know how to do anything. So I looked into how to become an EMT. And it was just kind of a knowledge thing, I didn’t know if I wanted to pursue a career in it.”

The Emergency Medical Technicians and paramedics work 12-hour shifts, but what keeps them passionate about what they do are the patients they help.

“Patient care is something that you have to be good with,” said Gooding. “It’s definitely something that keeps me going to know that I’m making a difference in somebody else’s life. And maybe it’s just a small thing on the day that’s the worst day of their life.”

“You’re walking into homes, they haven’t prepared for you,” said Knutson. “It’s messy. Things are a mess. And people put a lot of trust in you and that’s a really good feeling.

And for those wondering if they’d make a good member of the First Response Team…

“There’s no category for that,” said Knutson. “You’ve got so many, different people. People that are my best friends are also people that I would’ve never guessed that I would’ve met or come in contact with. There’s people from all walks of life here, anyone can do it.”

Trinity Health First Response teaches a variety of EMS Education courses for individuals and groups.

For our KX Gives Back initiative, Reporters Lauren Davis and Kyara Brown brought lunch to members of the Trinity Health First Response team.

They learned about how the group got their start and why they love doing their jobs.

To the members of the Trinity Health First Response Team, thank you for all that you do.