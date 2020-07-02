KX Gives Back: Ward County’s K-9 has already made his first drug bust and it’s only been a week

Last week, we introduced you to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department’s newest deputy, Baxi. The K-9 has been working hard during his first week on the job. KX News caught up with his handler, Deputy Michael Miller, to find out what a day in the life of this K-9 is like.

“Any amount of drugs off the street is a huge win for this community,” Miller said.

It’s only been a week, but Deputy Miller and Deputy Baxi have already made progress in cleaning up the streets.

Their first night on the job was a little slow, but that didn’t last long.

On day two, Baxi made his first bust.

“I can’t tell you how excited I was. I picked him up, I carried him back to the car. I usually walk him. He’s not a big dog but he was light as air at that point,” Miller said.

Miller says adjusting to having Baxi by his side has been pretty easy.

“Everyday patrol is kind of the same old thing. We’re still going to the same calls, we’re still making the traffic stops, but having a trained K-9 is definitely awesome,” Miller said.

But he’s trained to do more than sniff out drugs.

“Try to make a safer community. Working the highways, keeping the community safe, keeping the schools safe and keeping drugs out of the jail,” said Robert Roed, Sheriff.

He’s also trained in tracking and can help out if looking for a lost child or a suspect.

Deputy Miller says getting Baxi up to snuff has taken a lot of work, but he’s getting better, faster and stronger with every call.

“Just watching him progress from day one to where we’re at today, it’s been a– I honestly can’t even express how awesome it’s been,” Miller said.

And now, Miller doesn’t just have a new partner.

“He’s absolutely my best friend. The bond has only gotten stronger since we’ve gotten back. He wasn’t super thrilled, not to be my entire world once we got back. He kind of found out I had a family and there’s a little bit more to me than just him,” Miller said.

The tennis balls that you see underneath the lights aren’t just for playing fetch, they actually serve an important purpose.

If Deputy Miller is injured, Baxi is trained to stay by him and not let anyone near him. So when another officer arrives, they know to throw the balls to distract Baxi so they can administer aid.