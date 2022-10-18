BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Classrooms don’t always have to have desks and a whiteboard. Sometimes, they don’t even have to be in a classroom at all. They can be in a studio.

For the past 15 years, Hollis Mackintosh Heid has been the Director of Northern Plains Dance, a local non-profit dance studio.



Hollis said that “dance is for everyone”, and the studio offers lessons and workshops for people of all ages and abilities. While learning to dance may be a bit different from learning in a regular classroom setting, it can often provide more than just knowledge.



“Dance builds a lot of self-confidence, builds a lot of teamwork, a lot of community thought, which is really great. Especially with kids these days being so separate with electronics. Learning how to be together physically can be kind of a challenge. Not only that, but also physical activity we know is super good for kids on a lot of levels,” said Mackintosh Heid.

If you don’t want to show off your moves, you can always show up to watch. They are performing “The Nutcracker,” in Bismarck, in December.

If you want to learn more about dance in Bismarck, head to their website.