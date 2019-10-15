KX Man Show: Leading up to the main event

KX News hosted a wing eating contest at Laughing Sun Brewing tonight…

It’s an event leading up to the KX Man show this weekend. Six contestants had to prove tonight just how ‘manly’ they were by seeing who could eat a pound and a half of chicken wings the fastest.

The winner will compete against our very own Sports Director Joey Lamar.

When we asked if he had any fighting word for Joey, Adam Kuntz said, “Oh I think if I win he owes me a few beers here at Laughing Sun!”

All the action will go down this weekend at the KX Man Show.

For more information on the KX Man Show go here.