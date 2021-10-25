KX News awarded as 2021 Recovery Reinvented Pioneer

KX News has been awarded the 2021 Recovery Reinvented Pioneer Award at the annual Recovery Reinvented event.

“This year we’re excited to share our 2021 Recovery Reinvented Pioneer Award winner is KX News,” said First Lady Kathryn Burgum.

“During the recovery month in 2019, they decided to prioritize these stories by creating a franchise which we showed a little bit earlier today called Road to Recovery,” said Gov. Doug Burgum.

Accepting on behalf of our station was our News Director Tia Streeter and former Reporter Nicci Johnson.

“It’s been frankly really beautiful to watch over the past two years. This past year we told our 50th story of someone in recovery,” said Streeter.

“It’s been an honor to be here and to serve the recovery community because that’s where my heart is at. I love you guys. I would not be here today if it wasn’t for the opportunity to walk shoulder to shoulder with you, to trudge the road of happiness. Thank you very much,” said Johnson.

We’re proud to bring you stories about those who continue to walk on the Road to Recovery. To view our Road to Recovery series, click here.

Recovery Reinvented 2021