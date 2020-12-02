KX News Daily Recap — December 1

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In case you missed it — a lot of things have happened in the news overnight. Here’s a recap of some of the local stories that might be of interest to you — along with links to detailed versions of the KX stories shown in the video:

  • New legislators sworn in for 2021 session: Full story
  • North Dakota electric cooperatives participating in national campaign to hire military veterans: Full story
  • Mandan’s Good Neighbor Project making a comeback: Full story
  • Director of Disease Control: Large gatherings increase your virus risk: Full story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

How cloud cover impacts overnight temperatures

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/2

Wednesday's Forecast: decreasing clouds and cooler temps

Larry Watson

NDC DEC 2

Bismarck Bobcats

UMary Women's Basketball

Shiloh Christian Boy's Basketball

Justin Timberlake donates new wheelchair accessible van for Morristown teen

Justin Timberlake donates new wheelchair accessible van for Morristown teen

Real Tree Fire Risk

Good Neighbor Project

CDC vs. State Guidelines

Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jena Gullo

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 12/1

Winter Semester

Vets Power Us

Legislators Sworn In

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/1

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss