KX News Daily Recap — December 14

Welcome to December 15th on the National Day Calendar. The first 10 amendments to the US Constitution are more commonly known as the Bill of Rights. Congress created 14 official copies of the original document, one for the federal government and one for each of the original 13 states. It turns out the copies were a good precaution as somehow four of them went missing. North Carolinas copy of the Bill of Rights was stolen by a Union soldier during the Civil War and was missing for almost 140 years before the FBI tracked it down. Two other copies have been found over the years: one is housed in the Library of Congress, and the other is kept at the New York Public Library. Thankfully these rights are inalienable and while the paper version may go missing, on Bill of Rights Day we celebrate the permanence of this most important document. I'm Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar. See you again tomorrow as we Celebrate Every Day!

December 15, 2020 also celebrates National Cupcake Day, Cat Herders Day, and National Wear Your Pearls Day.