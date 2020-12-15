KX News Daily Recap — December 14

In case you missed it — a lot has happened in the news overnight. Here’s a recap of some of the local stories that might be of interest to you — along with links to detailed versions of the KX stories shown in the video:

  • Staff members at Sanford Health Bismarck receive first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: Full story
  • Have masks played a part in declining COVID-19 cases in the state?: Full story
  • CHI St. Alexius launches Operation White Lights: Full story
  • Scheels to host Virtual Santa Experience: Full story.

