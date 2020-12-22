KX News Daily Recap — December 21

In case you missed it — a lot has happened in the news overnight. Here’s a recap of some of the local stories that might be of interest to you — along with links to detailed versions of the KX stories shown in the video:

  • Rapid COVID-19 tests now available at Bismarck Airport: Full story
  • Watford City Police issue PSA to students playing ‘slip’ game: Full story
  • Turtle Mountain Community College receives $8M donation: Full story
  • Kirkwood Mall provides update on construction of Chick-fil-A: Full story.

