KX News Daily Recap — December 21

COVID-19 hasn't stopped Christmas kindness from reaching local businesses, nonprofits, and others in our communities. KX News met up with some holiday helpers to learn more.

Last month we reported about the drop in income that many individuals and families have experienced since the pandemic hit and how they're having a hard time staying afloat. Since then, North Dakotans have rallied together even more to help those in need and one organization is reaping the benefits.