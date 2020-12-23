KX News Daily Recap — December 22

In case you missed it — a lot has happened in the news overnight. Here’s a recap of some of the local stories that might be of interest to you — along with links to detailed versions of the KX stories shown in the video:

  • Business owner says bars have been “blackballed”: Full story
  • Williston woman making sure no one goes without this Christmas: Full story
  • Going out of town? Here’s how to make sure your home is safe: Full story
  • Bottineau community spreads holiday cheer by caroling from their cars: Full story.

