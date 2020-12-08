KX News Daily Recap — December 7

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In case you missed it — a lot has happened in the news overnight. Here’s a recap of some of the local stories that might be of interest to you — along with links to detailed versions of the KX stories shown in the video:

  • Shipping services swamped during holiday season, topped with pandemic: Full story
  • Minot Scheels recognized for providing employment opportunities to people with disabilities: Full story
  • Wreaths Across America goes virtual in Minot: Full story
  • Garrison food pantry in need of donations: Full story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/8

A possible record-breaking day for warmth

Surrey boys basketball

Our Redeemer's Boys Basketball

Century Girl's Basketball

Garrison Pantry

WAA Minot

Raildroad Quiet zone Minot

KX Storm Team Late Evening Full Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/7

KX Convo: Larry Watson

Kidder County Ambulance Services

Staying Positive

Scheels

Shipping Swamped

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/7

79th Anniversary

Health leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan for nursing homes

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/7

With COVID-19 vaccine imminent, when and what can Floridians expect?

After the Whistle: Minot Swimming

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss