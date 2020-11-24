KX News Daily Recap — Nov. 23

In case you missed it — a lot of things have happened in the news overnight. Here’s a recap of some of the local stories that might be of interest to you — along with links to detailed versions of the KX stories shown in the video:

  • Officials are reminding people to get their Real ID sooner than later: Full story
  • Great Plains Food Bank sees decline in volunteers, needs additional help: Full story
  • Air Force nurses arrive in North Dakota: Full story
  • Temporary changes to alcohol licensing in Minot aimed at helping business and patrons: Full story

