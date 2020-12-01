KX News Daily Recap — November 30

In case you missed it — a lot of things have happened in the news overnight. Here’s a recap of some of the local stories that might be of interest to you — along with links to detailed versions of the KX stories shown in the video:

  • Convalescent plasma donations needed as hospitals brace for higher case numbers: Full story
  • CARES Act funds to help North Dakota long-term care facilities get new air purification systems: Full story
  • North Dakota practices resume — and they look a little different: Full story
  • Artists at new gallery in Kirkwood Mall working live during the holidays: Full story.

