KX News is partnering with local employers for a Virtual Career Fair

KX News is providing an opportunity for those looking for work with direct access to employers in a virtual career fair.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we know that people have been hit hard by the economic effects.

But, according to North Dakota’s Labor Market Information, last month there were 12,700 job openings in the state.

For the career fair, KX is partnering with more than 20 local employers to host a two-day virtual career fair.

“We know it’s been a tough year for job seekers and employers trying to get people back into the workplace this year. So we wanted to give them an extra resource to make finding jobs and finding employees easier for them,” explained Traci Vaughan, the Director of Sales at KX.