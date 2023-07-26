BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, KX News in partnership with CPABLE will be hosting a telethon on both KX News and the Dakota’s CW.

This fundraiser will raise money for CPABLE, which is a new nonprofit aimed at bettering the lives of children with cerebral palsy and similar childhood-onset neurological conditions by providing financial assistance for medical-related expenses and equipment not covered by insurance.

CPABLE was formed in 2023 in Bismarck, N.D. by a group of families and community leaders to ensure children with cerebral palsy and similar conditions can live their lives to the fullest. CPABLE provides financial assistance to families for qualifying expenses such as co-pays, nontraditional therapies, adaptive equipment, medical equipment, recreational opportunities, medical travel, lodging, meals, and home modifications.

Since CPABLE was recently created, they need funds to help these North Dakotan families. To help fundraise for this organization, KX News will host a telethon called, “CPABLE Kids Telethon,” from 2-7 p.m. CST, on Tuesday, October 17. It will air on both KX News and the Dakota’s CW, stream on kxnet.com and the telethon will air live from across the state, including Bismarck, Dickinson, Minot, and Watford City.

“KX News is proud to partner with CPABLE and provide the support needed for this organization’s mission,” said Tammy Blumhagen, Vice President/General Manager of KX News operations. “Arming our communities across western North Dakota with the knowledge of CPABLE’s impact is vital as is the drive to raise funding for these families.”

In addition to hearing more about CPABLE from the organizers, the telethon will feature local bands, performances, and stories from both the community and families impacted by cerebral palsy and other onset neurological conditions.