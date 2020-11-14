KX News team supports United Way

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Putting North Dakota First Sponsors

Putting North Dakota First Sponsors

You may have noticed the wardrobes of the KX News team are quite different today, so why is that?

It’s to honor United Way T-Shirt Day, which is just one way KX News is putting North Dakota first.

We want to spread awareness about the nationwide non-profit that has chapters right here in our state.

The United Way consists of donors, advocates, and supporters that help communities with hunger, homelessness, literacy, and so much more.. so its mission couldn’t be done without the help of others.

“It’s all inspiring, when I see that from somebody,” said Rich Berg, executive director of the Souris Valley United Way. “And usually it’s somebody who has needs themselves, they just feel the desire to give.”

In addition to the t-shirts, participants were asked to commit a random act of kindness today.

Berg said he once heard of someone buying coffee for the person in front of them at the drive-thru, and that that went on for a day and a half.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Putting North Dakota First is proudly sponsored by 1st International Bank & Trust, McDonalds, and Arrow Service Team.

Recent Videos

New Flooring Shop

Weather Radar Down

Friday, November 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Holiday Plans

Minot Nurse

Vendor Village

Mandan School Diversity

COVID Deaths Explained

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/13

9-Man Football Championship

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/13

Get ready for a windy weekend

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 13

NDC NOV 13

Solid Comfort

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

SYSK: Jon Lakoduk

Thursday, November 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Marlo Anderson

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss